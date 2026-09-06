The latest single by NYC-based and Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Christian Medice, No Hands sees the artist weave a nostalgic course through layered instrumentation. Low bass and ethereal chords establish the scene before gentle guitars meander.

Medice is no stranger to diverse genres, having featured as a co-writer on Pink’s album Beautiful Trauma, alongside production credits spanning pop, alternative, indie, and K-Pop.

Here, on No Hands, there is something of the earthy richness of Vampire Weekend. It is Medice’s vocal that creates the emotional foundation for the song, his performance capturing the thrill of a freewheeling bike ride through the city. The verse gives way to a chorus that sees the song’s title repeated with the thrill and pace of someone calling it out as they fly past you on the street, careering wildly with their arms spread wide. You can almost feel the wind on their face and see their wide smile.

The cycle ride depicted on No Hands feels like both a retelling of a real event, and a metaphor for a feeling of freedom and abandon. Describing the creation of the song, developed in partnership with his friend and collaborator Jordan Greenwald, Christian says:

‘The first time I heard Jordan's track, I was instantly inspired. I wrote the verse and pre-chorus right away, and it immediately felt like there was something special there. The story brought me back to the period when I was living in New York City right out of college — being young, figuring things out, and not always knowing where life was taking me. We kept coming back to the song over the next few months and letting it grow naturally.’

Check out Christian Medice’s No Hands below.

In addition to listening in the post, you can find almost all the music BlackPlastic covers on the music player of your choice. Add the dedicated playlist below:

Apple Music

Spotify