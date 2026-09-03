Having emerged out of the Manchester music scene in late-2021, five-piece Dreaming of Citra combine pop melodies with a kind of clear-eyed shoegaze influenced indie rock.

Here on new single BMW, the outfit employ their sound to create a vivid-yet-otherworldly aesthetic. Steely guitar riffs intermingle with a wandering bass guitar hook, as vocalist Rae opens with a description of getting, and then crashing, her new dream car. Vivid snapshots of journeys — behind the wheel, on horseback — act as analogies for the experience of following, and travelling. It is almost always journey we remember as much as the destination, and it is the people we travel with that are most important.

Rae’s vocals create a beautiful centrepiece here on BMW. The near spoken verse gives way as she gently sings, ‘I need to know you’re safe’, before sliding into a rhythmic chant, ‘Travel round the world for you’. The overall sound is hypnotic — a stream of consciousness that overwhelms with its sense of ethereal fragility.

Check out BMW below.

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