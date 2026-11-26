Opening which vinyl crackle and introspective, fragile sounding chords, Miya Zawa’s single Heartstop is a layered, textured piece of alt pop. Writing music across three distinct home bases — Canberra, Sydney, and Tokyo — Miya creates a sound drawing from electronic and groove-driven influences.

The first minute of Heartstop carefully unfolds like the kind of emotion that starts as a fleeting thought, before blindsiding you when as it unexpectedly consumes you. Gloriously sloppy drums underpin that opening section, a reflection of the messy internal narrative of someone at the mercy of their feelings.

As it builds, the song introduces layers of instrumentation — lackadaisical guitars, complex percussion, and brassy bass all combine with overdubbed vocals to create a syrupy depth. The drums become the driving force, contrasting to Zawa’s observation of a heart that is stopping by creating the pulse-quickening experience of one that is actually racing out of control.

Overall, I am blown away by the subtle beauty here on Heartstop — a song that captures a sense of being overwhelmed with the emotion of a break-up with remarkable subtlety. Check it out below.

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