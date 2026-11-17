With a reverb-heavy production style, EESE’s new single Before has a style that will suit fans of Foals — the same use of space and place infiltrating the sound here. Where Yannis Philippakis’ outfit evoke open deserts and Mediterranean blues, however, EESE deal much more in crunchy electronic soundscapes. The result is a more urban feeling aesthetic.

Throbbing with organ-synths and chunky drums, Before coils itself around the track’s vocals, creating a dubby texture. The result feels like getting lost — in a crowd, on a dance floor, or in your own mind.

Hailing from Cologne, EESE are a three-piece comprised of longtime friends Luca, Pablo, and Max. Established in 2017, they have worked to create an experimental sound that sits somewhere between indie, alternative, and electro. Here on Before, EESE have made a song that is economical yet highly evocative — creating a sense of feeling and movement, whilst using lyrics sparingly. The result is infectious, and transportive.

Before comes from EESE’s forthcoming EP, Along The Way. Check out the song below, and look for the EP next month, from 4 December.

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