Like much of the world right now, since last Thursday I have been playing the frankly ridiculous Grand Theft Auto VI. In an era where blockbuster AAA video games seem increasingly untenable, I can’t help but wonder if there will ever be a video game made quite like this again. It is the gaming equivalent of a period in movies where things were hand-crafted and captured in the lens in a way that few can afford or justify now, outside of Christopher Nolan. GTA VI is notable then, not just as a gaming experience, but as the manifestation of what more than a billion dollars’ of human effort can conjure over a 13-year period.

When I am in a notable scene within GTA VI, I am rewarded with the epic feeling aural electronics of Justice, who have provided the game’s original soundtrack (in addition to the 800+ licensed tracks in the game). I haven’t really listened to much of Justice’s contemporary output, but my 11-year-old son has been getting into French Touch recently, and so we have played a bit of their debut album (he greatly prefers Daft Punk at present, natch). Their work on GTA VI feels very fitting, however.

Here on single Grid Love Protocol, MÖM have created a song in the vein of those two artists — Justice and Daft Punk. I naturally find myself thinking about driving around Rockstar’s rendering of the Florida Keys as I hear it. Crunchy bass tones pulse beneath glossy keys. A big polished vocal hook is draped luxuriously across the synthesised melodies, with the whole song punctuated by an infrequent, very Justice, choral stab.

Combining elements of progressive dance with techno and cinematic aesthetics, MÖM take their inspiration from open landscapes — Utah and Arizona, as well as the Canary Islands. Last year they achieved international recognition when their single, Circles, won Best Original Song at the International Music Video Awards.

Check out Grid Love Protocol below.

In addition to listening in the post, you can find almost all the music BlackPlastic covers on the music player of your choice. Add the dedicated playlist below:

Apple Music

Spotify