My 11-year-old son is at a point where he is beginning to develop his own taste in music and (surprise!) it currently skews more electric. Daft Punk are his favourites, but we have also been exploring somewhat adjacent artists, including lots of French Touch, but also The Chemical Brothers.

The new single from YPYPY feels like a Chemical Brothers joint straight out of their Dig Your Own Hole and Surrender era. With a big beat influenced intro, YPYPY layers drum loops and a snappy vocal to create an intense wind up. It’s when the bass drops that The Check really clicks for me however — an assertive, distorted howl of a sound that follows a staccato rhythm, synched with chunky percussion.

The result is modern piece of electronic music that wears its influences on its sleeve, and I love it. I just wish it wasn’t so short — so much electronic music these days is crafted for algorithms, denying the music the chance to really build. Regardless, here’s to a talent weaving electro, big beat, breaks and more into a deliciously unpretentious snack.

Listen to The Check below.

In addition to listening in the post, you can find almost all the music BlackPlastic covers on the music player of your choice. Add the dedicated playlist below:

Apple Music

Spotify