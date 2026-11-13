Encompassing duo Holly Müller and David Neale, Honddu met at a feminist literature lecture. Utilising synths, vocals and tape textures, the pair have been making electronic music with analogue elements ever since. The pair draw on the experimental sounds of the likes of PJ Harvey and Kate Bush, through to Massive Attack and Portishead.

Here on their latest single, Always With You, Honddu have recorded an entire song on a vintage Tascam cassette-based four-track recorder. I remember a friend using something similar to this to record music in his bedroom when I was a teenager… I don’t know if it was a Tascam specifically, but it was a wonderfully tactile way to create music. Until now, I have never considered how they could be used to lay down electronic music. Honddu do that, and the result lends a grounded, nostalgic feel to their sound.

Always With You sees Müller’s vocals deal with buried emotions — the kind of yearning about lost love that creates a feeling too large to hold all at once… Too big to even know in single moment. Against a delicate backing of soft keys and sweeping synth murmurs, she sings of a vision of a love returning. The song simmers, sitting with those suppressed feelings, perhaps brought to the fore through a dream, a flash of memory, a passing scent, or the sight of someone who looks like a past love.

As the song reaches its second half, Always With You ratchets up the electronics, a looping synth pad wrapping around the vocals. In this moment, Honddu evoke the experience of becoming lost in your emotions, giving yourself over to just sit with how it feels to love, to lose, and to live with that experience. The result is a minimal yet uniquely emotional experience. Check out Always With You below.

In addition to listening in the post, you can find almost all the music BlackPlastic covers on the music player of your choice. Add the dedicated playlist below:

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