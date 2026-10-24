With their sophomore album, Dreamhouse, released today, Nottingham synth-pop outfit Deco have been working to establish a colourful collage of energetic synth pop.

Accompanying the album is On the Radio, a pulsing piece of cinematic electronic wonder. Evoking the kind of nostalgia I felt listening to Chromeo’s tongue-in-cheek Old 45’s, Deco play things a little straighter here with On The Radio, whilst channeling the feeling of your song playing on the radio. The idea is deliberately held loosely — regardless of whether this is literally a song you created, as perhaps it is for Deco, or is simply a song so personal that it feels like yours. Describing that feeling, frontman Max Kendall says:

“There's something pretty surreal about hearing ‘your song’ on the radio … On The Radio is about that rush – big dreams, spontaneous nights with your favourite people and that feeling that something good might be about to happen.”

Hopeful vocals punctuate a verse that bubbles with taut drums and a chugging electronic bass. As Kendall’s vocals launch into the chorus, however, we are blasted with a feeling of colour and warmth. The excitement captured in that moment is infectious — a little hit of sunshine that makes you want to skip down the pavement or dance your way down the hall.

Check out On the Radio below, and look out for the album Dreamhouse, out now. You can also check out the band headlining the following shows:

7 November – Nottingham, Rock City 20 November – Manchester, Academy 3

In addition to listening in the post, you can find almost all the music BlackPlastic covers on the music player of your choice. Add the dedicated playlist below:

Apple Music

Spotify