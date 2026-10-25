Based in Berlin, German-Danish musician Vega VI creates a kind of glitch-dream-pop sound that channels the dramatic dance energy of Robyn but combines it with the more artful experimentation of Lyle Li, Björk, and Portishead.

The result, as heard here on Vitamin K, is twitchy kind of electronic pop. It throbs with crunchy percussion and layered synth tones, an alienated and robotic piece created for our AI age. Brittle, hollow melodies arc and sway like robotic arms, and Vega VI’s vocal picks out humanistic lyrics through a filter of technological making.

In the accompanying PR, the title of the song is taken from the vitamin that helps our bodies heal, closing wounds to stop the bleeding. Here it works as a metaphor for the kind of wound that we experience as a result of modern society. The pain the song tackles is related to a sense of modern isolation, with Vega VI describing that song as:

“ …made for anyone who feels lonely in a city of millions. It's about endlessly reaching for connection in a hyperdigital world, only to slide off the surface.”

Vitamin K is taken from Vega VI’s forthcoming album, Everything. Listen to Vitamin K below, and look out for the album next year, due 7 May 2027.

In addition to listening in the post, you can find almost all the music BlackPlastic covers on the music player of your choice. Add the dedicated playlist below:

Apple Music

Spotify