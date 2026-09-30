We are on the cusp of October as I write this. The nights are beginning to feel longer, and you can sense a collective desire for cosy, even whilst the temperature outside remains a steadfast 20 degrees.

Into this context slides the syrupy Get Better but Amm. The San Diego dream pop musician was inspired to create the song after hearing her husband, Lee, playing the guitar. Something about his playing that day made Amm emotional, and she set about recording his performance, before wrapping her lyrics around his performance. Rather than working with a third person, on production duties, Amm took the reins herself, so as to preserve the intimate nature of the song.

The result is a song that gently bubbles with emotion. That guitar sound acts as a human counterpart to Amm’s vocals, whilst thick synthesisers carve out a reflective melody amidst a textured soundscape. Towards the song’s end the guitar fades away, as Amm delivers a heart-wrenching vocal dealing with a sense of not being enough. Her vocal is accompanied by a simple piano refrain that manages to highlight the simple vulnerability at play on Get Better.

Describing the nature of the song, Amm says:

“This song — born from a moment of pain and honesty — is a self-reflective piece on shame/depression and the way it has informed my life on my worst days. It is deeply personal, and when I wrote it, I wasn't completely sure I would ever release it. I decided to release it in the end because I truly do feel like the overall topic of this song is universal to many other people. In the same breath, I have also decided that I don't really care if people like it as much as I do. This song has brought me so much healing through the honesty and vulnerability of its contents, and it will always mean something to me even in no one else resonates. So with that in mind, releasing it felt like a really healthy thing to do …”

Check out Get Better below.

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