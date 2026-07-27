Somewhat unbelievably, On My Mind, is the product of an artist who is just 15-years-old. Hailing from Los Angeles, Carolina Chase began writing songs at the age of nine, before releasing her first collection of music by the age of 12. This latest release comes ahead of Chase’s debut album, Warwick.

On My Mind is an emotive piece of indie pop that sits at the intersection of emotive piano balladry and epic electronic music. With a vocal that evokes the delivery of Lorde, the song’s gentle piano gives way to sounds altogether more intense.

The electronic portions of On My Mind feel like they are the product of Second Toughest of the Infants-era Underworld. With synth stabs that echo those of Born Slippy (Nuxx), things gradually descend into the glitchy, wobbly bass tones put to effect on that album’s Pearl’s Girl. Whether a fifteen-year-old from LA is deliberately channeling the British alt-dance of Underworld is a mystery but, regardless, Carolina pulls together the constituent parts of her song into something remarkably cohesive and effective.

Chase notes that the song is about learning to let go of focusing on what others think, and instead embrace your own sense of self, as she describes:

'I wrote (the song) after I learned the harsh truth that trying to win over people who wanted me to lose would never help me succeed. This song details the journey of letting go of those people, and becoming my own person.’

Check out On My Mind below, and look out for the album, Warwick, in September.

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