Having appeared on BlackPlastic with their 2023 song, More to Say, Banyan are back with a new slice of blissed-out electronic music in the form of new single Ether.

Whilst both Ether and More to Say channel the same rounded, soft synth sound, this new release has a driven feel to the percussion. The result is a song perfectly suited to the moment where the sun touches the Mediterranean horizon. It is reflective, dramatic, and beautiful.

Lyrically, Ether deals with the experience of having found someone who you expected to be your person, only to have it fall apart. The song is racked with disappointment, with a chorus focused on the experience of walking on sand in the rain. It isn’t difficult to make the metaphorical leap to sandcastles eroded, like the dreams of a future with someone you had a deep connection with.

Talking to Banyan, the duo describe their approach to creating the record in a way that supports and compliments the lyrics, something that feels like it reflects their experience in providing remixes for other artists:

‘We put a lot of love into the nuances and details on this record and took a very delicate and intentional approach while producing the sonic world around the lyrics. We wanted to impart a tinge of hope into the production while being careful to also retain the emotional depth of the lyrics.’

The result is an emotionally charged record, wistful and hurt, yet with an eye to the future, and the potential it holds.

In addition to listening in the post, you can find almost all the music BlackPlastic covers on the music player of your choice. Add the dedicated playlist below:

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