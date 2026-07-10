Opening with low slung bass and bright guitars, the latest song from duo Atmos Bloom sits somewhere between post punk and shoegaze.

Atmos Bloom is the product of Tilda Gratton and Curtis Paterson. The pair met when Gratton auditioned to play bass in Paterson’s band at university in Manchester. What started as a musical journey, channeling the likes of Sonic Youth and Pavement, evolved into something bigger. The pair are now life partners, based in London.

It’s Enough feels perfect for our current UK heat wave — bright guitar melodies weaving amidst Tilda’s beautiful, hushed vocals. The result is something like the Sundays with New Order’s Hooky on bass.

Having created their debut album, Flora, during the pandemic, the duo are now set to release a new album, Everythingness, via Spirit Goth on 24 July. Here on It’s Enough, Atmos Bloom reflect on the pressure to meet the various expectations others place on us, and the realisation that you don’t need to meet the demands of others to be enough.

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