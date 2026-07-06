Pulling together elements of electronic production, with heavy synths and fractured distortion, with traces of alternative rock, Adrobski creates a kind of beautiful noise on IDWTC.

The individual pieces glisten, like an explosion of broken glass in slow motion, whilst garage rock elements act like gravity and keep the overall sound grounded. Feedback swirls, bit crushed vocals squeak under the weight of compression, and drums rattle. A beauty emerges from the surprisingly organic feeling collage of sound French artist Adrobski creates here, a distillation of the tension the song is born from.

IDWTC is the title track from Adrobski’s forthcoming EP, which deals with the experience of growing up. Here on the preceding single, Adrobski wrestles with a choice he refuses to make — between music and ‘real life’. In doing so, it feels like he gets to the hardest thing about growing up — the realisation that our time is finite, and choices we make come with an opportunity cost.

Check out the song IDWTC below, and look out for the EP on Friday.

In addition to listening in the post, you can find almost all the music BlackPlastic covers on the music player of your choice. Add the dedicated playlist below:

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