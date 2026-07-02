Steve Stout’s Waitin on Mine opens with a simple instruction, a disembodied voice calls ‘Hit it!’, and the band leap into life. Every time I hear it over my headphones, it makes me jump — the voice seemingly right there. The sound that follows envelopes the listener, slightly steely guitars strum as a piano, played by Walker Igleheart, gently wanders through my mind.

Written by Stout, together with M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger, the song employs a considered ear to its production. There is a psychedelic tightness to the music — a kind of unexpectedly vivid trip. The song achieves a colour that is surprisingly bright for such a conventional approach to instrumentation. In that sense, it reminds me of the creativity of Kurt Vile, who always seems to achieve so much with so little. There is also a little of MJ Lenderman’s relaxed story telling at play.

As Waitin on Mine progresses, it gradually loops layers upon itself, like the record is picking up another track with each rotation, building in complexity and volume. Following a quiet bridge, the song hits an outro the sees a repeated refrain of the chorus — layers and layers of vocal harmonies creating a beautiful depth, right before things melt away with the clink of a piano.

As one half of Øzwald, and the guitarist with Lifehouse, Stout has plenty of experience creating music. Working as Steve Stout, his focus is on creating personal tales about a life (mostly) as an ex-rocker. Describing his experience working with Taylor, and the thinking behind the song, Steve said:

‘We hit it off right away and it was such a pleasure to get to write with an artist that I was a fan of and looked up to so much. Little bit of touring life energy to the verses and some truth from life of feeling like no matter how far you've come in your career or life path there can be those days still of just feeling like, man when am I gonna catch a break.’

Check out Waitin on Mine below.

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