Yoshi Flower is back with another new single in the form of Dirty Water. Following on from the likes on Just On Drugs and Brown Paper Bag, this is by far his most pop moment to date. Yet Dirty Water still shows Yoshi Flower’s desire to treat his music like a melting pot, throwing together a wide variety of ideas and themes with abandon.

Opening with a gentle funk-infused guitar line Dirty Water has a California style easiness to it right up until a big, grimey drop comes in at the chorus. It creates an entirely different feel for the song - cloying and urgent in contrast to the laid-back feel of the verse.

As with much of his other work, we have a druggy feeling of existential angst running through this song. Describing his feelings about the record, Yoshi says: