Whales & This Lake hail from Norway, where they are already positioned as one of the more popular indie electronic bands. After a number of successful singles, an album and an extensive tour the group are back with the promise of a new sophomore album, due in the autumn, and a new single in the form of Slow.

Slow grooves along with a fuzzy, indie sound but the pace of the rhythm gives this a real spring in its step. With the kind of saccharine vocal harmonies that recall Passion Pit and fellow Scandinavians Lo Fi Fnk, there is a joyous feel to this... Especially in the little touches like the whistle that occasionally punctuates the melody. It’s a beautiful record to lift your spirits.

Check out Slow below: