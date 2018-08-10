Having first appeared on these pages back in March, Yoshi Flower is back with a new single and a record deal with Interscope Records.

In comparison to the woozy psychedelic high of Just On Drugs, Brown Paper Bag feels like the inevitable come down. The sound here is similar, but the atmosphere here is generally darker. A thick fuzzy guitar line carves up the bridge before creating the space for each of Yoshi’s verses. And there is an undeniable magic here to the rapid flow of grimy lo-fi hip hop Yoshi is peddling. It’s all just a little bit anarchic.

Describing Brown Paper Bag, Yoshi says:

“This one is for freedom, sonically and all else. The beginning of the new alternative. We think the things that matter to us are the superficial things...our phones, our cars, our clothes. Things that we believe give us serenity, they are fleeting and damaging to our psyche and environment. But when you think about what really gets you through this life it is the little things. For me, it is a brown paper bag. It held my lunch when I was bullied, it holds my 40oz and more when I want to get high, it helps me breathe and calms me down when life gets too lifey.”

Check it out below: