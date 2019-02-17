Loyal is the new track from London musician Jasmine Thompson. Born of a Chinese mother and an English father, Thompson brings the influence of her upbringing into her music:

“Having one immigrant parent always provides a unique perspective growing up, a sense of one foot in two different worlds.”

Loyal is the first of three singles Thompson worked on with well known musician, songwriter and producer Eg White. The song is actually focused on the relationship that ended just before Thompson reunited with White, but when she started working on the song a year previously, Loyal described the trust issues Thompson experienced in that same relationship. “We didn’t trust each other, and as it turned out, we both had good reason”, says Thompson before adding a barbed post-script, “Also, he owes me £600”.

The final track captures that feeling of things not quite connecting in the right way in a relationship, despite the effort you and the other person might put in. There is a loose, jazzy feel to Loyal, Thompson’s vocal harmonies shining amongst a melody initial feels tenative but ultimately soars. As the song hints towards the end, after everything, Thompson still feels a sense of loyalty:

“I’m still loyal to the person I met at the beginning, who made me really excited and gave me butterflies.”

You can check out the video for Loyal below: