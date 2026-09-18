The latest single from Velar Prana, Tonight opens with a lush wave of sophisticated sound. Slithers of brass instrumentation weave in and out of themselves, soaring and fluttering, as warm and crispy bass establishes a feeling of sun-kissed movement.

Having spent endless nights at turntables through his years at school, Velar Prana now writes, records and produces music. His focus is on what you hear on Tonight — a kind of warm electro-pop that glitters and captures the feeling of summer, and good times.

As Tonight progresses, a restrained vocal portrays a simple story — people working to communicating, and landing with the intention to say things as they mean them. Synth notes echo and bounce as Prana layers together a dense soundscape, and overall the song leaves everything else to the imagination. The result is a piece of electronic music that is dense and atmospheric, about the vibe more than anything… A dash of melancholy mixed with a hint of hope, surrounded by so much beauty.

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