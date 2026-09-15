Based in Brisbane, Australia, electronic artist, producer, and multimedia artist Meleetah works with music and audiovisual mediums. Focused on a combination of electronic pop, future bass, and electronica, the artist is focused on creating immersive worlds with a strong sense of emotionally driven storytelling.

Here on All That I Break, Meleetah reflects on the possible reality that the things that fall apart in our lives don’t just happen to us — they are themselves a response to our choices and out behaviours. It reflects a shift from blaming the outside, to evaluating our own actions and taking responsibility for the role we play.

Opening with soft bell-like notes, All That I Break starts from a place of vulnerability. Meleetah’s vocals hang amidst a glittering soundscape of synths, like a chandelier casting light around a stark and empty room, before the song introduces deep sub-bass tones. The glassy aesthetic reflects a feeling of mirror-like reflection that runs through the song… You can almost feel Meleetah reaching out for images, trying to grasp and hold on to what is real. Is our pain actually of our own making, or are we a blameless victim? The result is a piece that shudders with a bold futurist aesthetic, and a depth of emotion.

Check out All That I Break below.

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