Describing their new single, Judah & the Lion band member Judah Akers says Miracle embodies the concept that ‘life doesn’t happen to you, it happens for you’. With a vocal that streaks across the skies of my mind like some kind of rainbow-coloured revelation, there is a staggering humanity and warmth to what Akers and bandmate Brian Macdonald have created here.

With inspiration found in the everyday wonder of being alive, the duo created a song that reflected the experience of growing older, and finding little moments of beauty. Describing the song, Macdonald says:

‘I think Miracle is just a beautiful representation of the stage of life that both of us are in right now. Especially with me having kids, miraculous is truly one of the only ways you can describe that feeling.’

Akers adds:

‘Some people think that a miracle has to be some big, dramatic event. But it's like, what if a miracle is waking up in the morning? What if the miracle is a cardinal showing up in your yard after your grandpa died? What if a miracle is the flowers growing? What if a miracle is being there for a buddy? It’s these types of small things. Especially with how negative the world is, let's think about the things that are beautiful.’

Listening to Miracle gives me goosebumps, heavenly vocals riding a wave of reverb, whilst tightly wound guitar rhythms hum with an overwhelming excitement. Together, Akers and Macdonald have created a track that pulses as synths soar, it feels like a post-rock interpretation of U2’s collaborating with Panda Bear, determined to make their most epic sounding record yet.

Miracle is taken from the Nashville duo’s forthcoming album, I am a Prism, due out 14 August via Dualtone Records. Check out the single below.

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