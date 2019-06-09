Outofit is a Canada-based collaboration between producer Metronomix and vocalist Meymey. Combining heavy bass and electronics with delicate and ghostly vocals, the result is a dark yet pop inspired sound.

Having released their debut single So Shy last month, Outofit are now back with Haunt Me. Outofit's latest song enters with an aggressive bass and kick drum sound, Meymey’s vocals cleaving herself open emotionally as she descibes being toxically in love with someone.

Describing the record, Outofit say:

“Ever been in love with someone who's not good for you, but let them eat away at you anyway because you'd die for them anyway, kill for them even? Like a dark twisted fantasy, a guilty pleasure? Where they literally intrude your thoughts like a drug that you've come to accept as a part of your identity? We have.”

Haunt Me manages to capture the sense of spinning out-of-control as a result of the emotional pull someone else has over you, Meymey’s vocals seemingly hanging somewhere between her reality and just how dark it can feel sometimes. Haunt Me is desperate, urgent, and unwilling to let go... And yet that is what love sometimes feels like. As Meymey describes midway through when discussing “people talking shit, saying I need help”, the experience of being in love can sometimes actually be incredibly lonely and alienating.

Check out Haunt Me below.