Long standing BlackPlastic favourites, Joshua Idehen’s Hugh are back with their second song of 2019 in the form of Sense To You. Together with guitarist Martin Kolarides, producer Andy Highmore and Canadian R&B duo Bonjay, Idehen has turned in another one of his trademark deep and emotionally vulnerable electronic soul joints.

If you haven’t heard Hugh before, I suggest you rectify that quickly... Sense To You have the same sense of warm I often experience in the music of Hugh - the effect is like getting a hug from a friend. Bonjay’s Alanna Stuart became involved after meeting Joshua online, him having been a big fan of Bonjay’s music. When the pair said they would be in London, a collaboration seemed obvious, Joshua describing Alanna as “One of the most fun, inspiring and encouraging people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with”.

The song describes the experience of a low-key click with someone - no big drama, but something that just feels right. Describing the track, Joshua says:

“Sometimes you just know. You go out, for a drink, with mates, not really looking, and you lock eyes with someone, and the words you share aren’t particularly clever, or funny, or deep, but everything clicks, and before you know it, she nods towards the exit and you’re saying goodbye to your friends.”

Check out Sense To You below.