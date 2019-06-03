Jasmine Ash is an LA-based musician and songwriter who has built a successful career with her music featured in numerous TV shows, including Riverdale, The Punisher and The Good Wife amongst others. She has also contributed music to ad campaigns for Apple, Clinique and more. With a musical repertoire that consists of more than 400 songs, she is certainly prolific.

Whilst 2018 saw Jasmine write for Lisa Lomb’s Grammy winning album, Feel How You Wanna Feel, 2019 sees he focus on her own music, with an EP slated for release in early spring.

High Wire is the first single to be lifted from Ash’s forthcoming EP. Written in Joshua Tree, California, the song has a delicate sparseness to it that evokes the feeling that comes to mind when I imagine that place. The song itself set Jasmine down a path of making music for herself - having become used to writing music for other artists, it was a moment that represents a departure.

The sense of branching out on a new path, of feeling a sense of risk and one of being overwhelmed, comes through on High Wire. The song captures the sense of someone rediscovering themselves, of bravely revisiting feelings once forgotten. Innevitably the chorus conjures the feeling of stepping out into the world with determination - the uncertainty and danger of being on a high wire, but the elation of feeling success and the potential for mastery. It’s an appropriate statement of intent for a musician stepping into the spotlight.

Check out High Wire below, and look out for Jasmine Ash’s EP this spring.