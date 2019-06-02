AIRGLØW is a project focused on bringing music and writing together, the words of Glo Lazaro set to music, creating the kind of cinematic and emotive experience you can hear on U Know Where 2 Find Me. This track features co-production work from Shadeax (pronounced “Shadow”) and vocals from Glo’s friend TRTL (real name Kim Bjerga), who himself plays in a ukulele band named The Nakes Waiters.

This song details that near universal experience of the one that got away... A person you fell in love with, but it didn’t quite work out. In those experiences we often find ourselves wanting to create the opportunity for that person to return - in the words of AIRGLØW, “leaving one door open so if they ever want to try again, they know how to find us”.

Ultimately U Know Where 2 Find Me plays out the experience of knowing you should move on from something, but actively choosing not to. Sometimes the pull of someone who feels (or felt) so right can be more appealing and comforting to embrace than move past.