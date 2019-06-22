Aalta is the LA-based musical project of production and songwriting partnership Daniel Pashman and Rich Jacques. Jacques has a number of musical achievements under his belt, including collaborations with Rashida Jones as well as a Grammy award and three albums with his own band Right The Stars. He and Pashman met during guitar lessons when they were young, and the two of them have collaborated on and off since then.

Inspired by their work together for singer Lenachka, Aalta sees Pashman and Jacques collaborate with a number of vocalists. Lenachka features here on Closer Than Ever, but they have also recorded with Maty Noyes, Desi Valentine, and Ellee Duke.

Lenachka is a German-born but LA-based singer and on Closer Than Ever, in collaboration with Pashman and Jacques, they have created a soft feeling piece of sultry pop music. Lenachka‘ s vocals bounce along the surface of Aalta’s electronic production work, bursting with feeling, as the three musicians conjur a sense of wistful longing... Looking to seize the moment and make the most of the transitory time we sometimes get, in the right place with the right person.

Look out for the debut album from Aalta, due later this year.