Once upon a time I worked in a job filling shelves in a supermarket on the night shift, and occasionally jumping on a till when someone decided to buy some breakfast cereal at 3am. It was a monotonous experience, the slight increase in the hourly rate provided by working nights nowhere near enough to make up for the fact that by definition, it was a job that made me more lonely.

One of the ways I used to pass the time was trying to construct haikus. The only one I remember was one that stuck with me through that period, and ultimately helped inspire me to quit:

Tick tock goes the clock / The mayfly lives just one day / This has got to stop

Mayflies is the new single from The Bergamot, and it is ultimately a tribute to time, to nature and to love. The band was formed by songwriters and husband and wife duo Nathanial Hoff and Jillian Speece. On this song the group sought to capture the importance of life, and how we spend it. If you only had one day, what would you do? And how many generations of Mayfly are born and die whilst you play out your single life? With insect life on the decline and our environment in state of crisis, The Bergamot have created a song that vibrates with passion and fear and reminds us that we only get one life.

The music here glistens with a 70s Fleetwood Mac feel and a weird, psychedelic energy. Speece dances around the stage, delivering hushed vocals before ultimately transforming into one of those titular mayflies. Check out the video below: