Swimming in baggy and loose sun kissed chords and rhythms, Feels is the latest track from Cologne-based musician Marvin Mauelshagen. Working as LUNAS, Marvin has found his groove making electronic music with a touch of garage and house blended to create a sense of urban movement.

Following on from 2017’s breakout single Night Out, Feels is LUNAS’ debut single for Berlin label Guesstimate and the first track to be taken from a forthcoming EP, due to be released later this year.

For a song that carries the central line, “If you wanna feel, do it”, Feels actually exhibits a surprising dose of melancholy... Rather than celebrating a feeling, the song leaves me wondering if that feeling comes at some sort of a cost, or whether it is simply about the desire to feel something when faced with a sense of withdrawal or apathy. Regardless, the song captures the feeling of seeking out pleasure within European cities in the summer - beats echoing amongst narrow alleyways, the cooling feeling of falling through pools of shade that collect between pockets of hot midday sun. Yet it also feels a little like the pleasure we seek comes with its own cost.