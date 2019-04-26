Coming from LA-based R&B artist Zachariah, Thinking About You is the kind of song that bristles with emotional gravity... The sort of record that sounds like someone lost in the throws of what they feel.

With hushed, whispered vocals, loose elastic bass and a stop-start-will-they-won’t-they rhythm, everything about this record feels like it’s about bubble over. It’s the overwhelming uncertainty that comes with a really intense form of love - that constant feeling of “If I feel this strongly about you, how can you possibly feel anything comparable about me”. In some ways, this is the feeling of becoming incredibly close to someone... And yet as Zachariah pleads, “Can’t you stop thinking about me too?”, you sense the loneliness, the seeming impossibility of fulfilment and release.

Describing the track, Zachariah says:

“Thinking About You is about the beginning of a relationship - and the uncertainty of it all. It's the possibility of someone thinking of you and just that being the most exciting thing. Early parts of love are the best-- you're kind of in a fever dream of sorts. It feels like everything- the night, seasons, music, exist only for the two of you. I wanted to capture that feeling in this song.”

