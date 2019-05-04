Sabotage is the new track from SoCal native Emma Kern.

With a focus on making knowing pop music for a the millennial generation, the track features production work from Charlie Bryce Wallace. Wallace creates a feel that feels polished, whilst also maintaining a little of a bit of a raw edge.

The main draw in Sabotage for me is that killer chorus... As Kern belts out the lines “I always sabotage myself”, you know just how true that can feel. She creates the feeling of dancing through your problems with a sense of determination... A realisation what her problem is, and half-celebrating it before (hopefully) moving on.