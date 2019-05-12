Having found some fame in TV commercials and appearances in the soundtrack to Riverdale and American Horror Story, Hunter As A Horse are back after a two year hiatus with a new EP, their third, in the form of Walk With Me.

New Light is a softly played melodic ballad that worms it’s way into your ear through gracefully free falling synths, muted guitars and soft drums. Hushed vocals deliver a deadpan performance that capture a feeling of a disillusionment, and it’s all very reminiscent of Au Revoir Simone.

Hunter As A Horse describe New Light as “dreamy 80s tinged nostalgia portraying friendship, sharing experiences and living in the moment”. Vocalist Mia says:

“New Light is a nostalgic song about my childhood friends and how quickly it all passed while we believed we were immune to growing up. It’s about how we lived so much in the moment and full out as kids that we didn’t even notice time passing. And how just the way the sun shines can be powerful enough to bring you back to a time when things felt alive and wondrous.”

Check out New Light below.