Having already been tipped by the likes of Zane Loew, Isaac Dunbar’s latest single Cologne comes to us pre-packaged with a fair amount of hype, and a collection of press photos that look like they were made by someone that specialises in helping others become ‘Instagram famous’.

Thankfully the music here lives up to it’s window dressing - it’s a shade throwing break-up anthem for the rejected. Cologne feels like the kind of bitter and narcissistic WhatsApp ramblings we can all find ourselves jotting out after a few craft beers on an empty stomach. The production swirls around Dunbar’s sense of disappointment with the air of self-delusion... He notes the that the subject of his record isn’t likely to change, yet finds himself unable to move on all the same. Jealous and dejected, Dunbar seems unable to know what to do other than rely on his cologne and Gucci.

My advice? Buy new cologne and find someone else... But in the meantime, I’m going to have another drink and stick this on one last time...