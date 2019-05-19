Slow is the second single to come from Stockholm based musician Soma. Whilst this is actually a break-up song, it positively bursts with an infectious form of excitement. If this is a break-up song then it surely depicts the kind of break-up where you still can’t help but feel head-over-heels with the person you are having to face moving on without.

Soma and her collaborators wanted to try and keep the feeling of their original demo and so managed to avoid polishing it too much, and the result is a track that reeks of Prince, in a rather wonderful way. It boasts bold melodies, some lovely analogue sounding 80s bass and the kind of snappy, treble-heavy pop sensibilities you just don’t get these days. There is also a wonderful gospel moment towards the end, a bridge that sees the majority of the instrumentation drop away so the vocals can really shine. In addition to Prince, this reminds me of Nenah Cherry... The same energy that makes Buffalo Stance one of my all-time favourites is audible here.

Slow is one of those songs that I just can't stop listening to - a pleasure to receive and one of those tracks I just can’t help but want to share. Check it out below: