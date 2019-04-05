Ladysse is the name for the new musical project from Stephanie Lauren, launched from the ashes of her previous act, Golden Youth. The focus for Ladysse is creating music that sounds like her personality - outgoing, cheerful and a little bit weird.

Heartbreak Hollywood is about a city that can ultimately swallow people up, “It’s basically a playful way to stand up for friends who have fallen into the drama and stresses that can stem from the lights of Hollywood”, says Lauren.

With an appropriately cinematic feel, Heartbreak Hollywood sounds like late night drives down Mullholland Drive and long days waiting for your moment to come as you dry up in all that west coast sun. If St. Vincent had a post-Electroclash period, this is what it would sound like. It’s a feeling Lauren addresses in her description of the intention behind the song: