Ladysse is the name for the new musical project from Stephanie Lauren, launched from the ashes of her previous act, Golden Youth. The focus for Ladysse is creating music that sounds like her personality - outgoing, cheerful and a little bit weird.
Heartbreak Hollywood is about a city that can ultimately swallow people up, “It’s basically a playful way to stand up for friends who have fallen into the drama and stresses that can stem from the lights of Hollywood”, says Lauren.
With an appropriately cinematic feel, Heartbreak Hollywood sounds like late night drives down Mullholland Drive and long days waiting for your moment to come as you dry up in all that west coast sun. If St. Vincent had a post-Electroclash period, this is what it would sound like. It’s a feeling Lauren addresses in her description of the intention behind the song:
“I used very playful and descriptive words in Heartbreak Hollywood. I try and paint a vivid picture of what comes to my mind. I wanted people to get a feel of the dim lit bars of perfect people enjoying fake conversations haha! It sounds so dreary but that’s the point! Behind the glamour, show and beauty of the west coast dreamland is a lot of struggle, competition and crushed dreams. I wanted people to feel the darkness in this as well as the hope that no matter what your struggle is, you’re not the only one.”