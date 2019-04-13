Saeyers is the musical project of multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Marshall Lewis, who creates dreampop with electronic elements.

You sees Lewis create something that is dreampop through the lens of 80s AOR... glassy, muted guitar riffs slide by whilst a soft drum beat kicks the song along gently. It’s laidback, somewhat aloof, a glossy sense of disconnection worn somewhat defensively. Musically, You gives me the feeling of someone masking the strength of their feelings in an attempt to avoid getting hurt. Every element of this was performed by Lewis, including the wonderful guitar solo that opens up at the end.

This is the sort of music I find entrancing - it feels so carefully constructed, and yet so effortlessly human. If you have ever wondered what a chillwave take on War On Drugs covering Tears For Fears would sound like, I’m pretty sure it’s this.