Dorvin Borman is a musician and songwriter based in LA. With a focus on dream and psyche pop, he uses drum machines to specifically bring a sense of rigidity to a genre known for being anything but.

As you can here below on new song I Punch The Clock, the result is stark and yet intimate. Those drum beats feel crisp and Germanic and yet the vocals and guitars wind around them to make something more humane and natural, more Californian in sound.

I Punch The Clock is a nostalgic song about our preoccupation and obsession with nostalgia. Borman sings about our feelings regarding the past whilst simultaneously drawing on elements of it in the psychedelic feeling of his guitars and melodies. It is hard not to get pulled in by that feeling...

Check out I Punch The Clock below: