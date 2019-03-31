Tides is the kind of song that feels like it is bursting with energy from the moment it starts... A drum snap, a bubbling electronic bassline shimmies along with a sense of excitement and desire, a falsetto vocal carries a sense of independent determination. This is the new single from Onni Boi, a musician from Helsinki who likes to blend the sounds of electronic music, indie, house and R&B.

Onni Boi is the work of Onni Poika Pirkola (Poika means boy in Finnish). Music is his vehicle to cover things he finds it hard to talk about, focusing on intimate and difficult to discuss topics.

Tides is a record that has been a while in the making, covering a topic that the artist finds difficult:

“I had a verse for 'Tides' laying around for a year or two. A little loop in the head. There was something irritating but exciting about it so ended up waiting a while before recording it. I think Tides turned out cool and cheesy and also kind of personal. There’s this feeling of trouble with letting someone close (and keeping them that way). And how those are seasonal things, cycles, tides. It’s so much easier to please people than to let them in on where you head’s at.”

Tides is out now through Lyktan Records.