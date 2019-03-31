Flow is the new song from Cologne-based musician Moglii, real name Simon Ebener-Holscher, and it bursts with a wild sense of movement.

The song is a tribute to the ocean, the feeling of the flow-state and the experience of the soul of a special person. Listening to it conjures a feeling of being truly in the moment, when time seems to shift and take on a different form, somehow both longer and shorter at once.

Having previously had success in collaboration with Novaa on the 2016 EP Down Under, Moglii started to release music on his own in the form of the debut EP Naboo. Having opened for the likes of Roosevelt, Elderbrook and Empire of the Sun, Ebener-Holscher is able to combine his background in songwriting and training in jazz piano with knowledge of electronic production and what it takes to stage a live performance. The result is heard here, in the polished and yet authentic and honest feel of Flow.

There is a little bit of a bedroom, future pop feel to Moglii’s music. Flow calls to mind Metronomy and James Blake amongst others - the hooks are irresistible but at the same time the vocals feel emotionally intimate. The instrumentation deliberates plays with the sound of the sea, and a sense of serenity and strength. It’s confident and yet vulnerable, in the way genuine vulnerability can be often be incredibly strong.

Describing the inspiration of Flow, Moglii says:

“I wrote “Flow” two years ago during a profoundly formative trip to Tenerife. We camped in the middle of nature and woke up every morning at the sea – it was a surreal experience, seemingly detached from time and space, made even more magical by a special encounter: I fell in love there and put that flow I experienced with this girl into a song. It's about getting to know each other, the deepening of the relationship and the natural lightness and ease that underlined it all.”

Check out Flow below: