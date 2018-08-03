Raindear is the musical creation of Swedish artist Rebecca Bergcrantz, and she has just released her single Elephant Heart, a song about love, during a week of pride celebrations.

Elephant Heart is a pulsing record, melodic synths crash against a bedrock of electronic drums and elastic bass lines. The vocals hang above this record with surprisingly lightness - everything musical feels concrete and grounded in earthly distortion. It’s a bit Goldfrapp - a little pop, a little electro, a little weird. Which is to say, it’s a little bit great.

The song’s title is a reference to big hearts, an allusion to the song’s topic of unconditional love and being a romantic. In Bergcrantz’s words:

“The song is a tribute to all of us hopeless romantics who over and over again open our big but fragile hearts, just to let them be filled with darkness once again.”

Check out Elephant Heart below: