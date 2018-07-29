Following on from their debut EP Awakening, Aftermath is the new single from duo Néonhèart.

Néonhèart have a sound that blends contemplative melancholic vocals with synths and electronic percussion to create a form of electronic pop that sounds very contemporary. The sound has been likened to Ellie Goulding meets Daughter, but this track has more than a little Lorde in it too. Indeed something about the cadence and pattern of Canadian singer/songwriter Christina O’Conner’s vocals sounds similar to the minimal yet emotive pop on Lorde’s Pure Heroine.

Aftermath itself is about the confusing grey-lines that exist between starting afresh and just running away from our problems. Describing the meaning behind the track the duo say:

“We all have that moment in life when we rush to find a new start but fail to realize that we are just running away from the problem. Aftermath is about that feeling when you are stuck in a continuous circle and struggle to break through.”

Check out Aftermath below: