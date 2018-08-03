Vök are an Icelandic electronic dream-pop band and Autopilot is their latest single and their first new material since their debut album Figure, released last year.

With a synth-heavy melodic sound, Autopilot have a blissful and feather light sound that really gives vocalist Margét Rán’s voice the room to shine. A song telling the story of a relationship that is heading in different directions, Autopilot sounds both wistful and hopeful... As if to say sometimes you never know - things can work out.

I really love the sound and melody on display here - the sound is densely layered and yet feels so weightless.