Esches is the creation of German-born singer and multi-instrumentalist Robert Summerfield, and Nomads is his new single.

With a musical style that calls to mind Bon Iver and James Blake, Summerfield has a similar focus on texture and lightly damaged falsetto vocals.

Nomads rides along on a crisp, R&B inspired beat. In constrast to something that feels mechanical, Summerfield’s vocal performance and instrumentation feel alive, imperfect and organic. A piano refrain gently drifts past, a melody is gentle picked out on a guitar and Summerfield declares us nomads with a tentative hopefulness.

Nomads has a range to it that I love - it is considered, yet tentative moving forwards before gradually opening up. Getting to know this song feels like the experience of getting to know a person - it’s cautious, only gradually uncovering itself.

Check out Nomads below: