Danish trio We Are The Way For The Cosmos To Know Itself are back with Out Of Doubt, the follow-up to their utterly beautiful single Flashbacks.

This is another beautiful piece of dreamy electronic pop. Blissful synths carve out a complex layered melody whilst female vocals plead with an emotive urgency. This track is the sound of barely holding your emotions together - recognising how you feel and letting it take over for a moment, as you lose yourself.

Out Of Doubt is a song about nostalgic feelings. Feelings of love for people you have known - the ones you have fought for and the ones you had to let go. And it captures that bitter-sweet romanticism so well.