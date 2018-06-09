Pluko is 18-year-old producer Sam Martinsen who already has his own original releases and official remixes for the likes of Odesza and Hayden James under his belt. Here Martinsen unveils new track Need Ya, a track set to feature on his forthcoming debut album, due out later this year on Foreign Family Collective.

With breathless vocals from Nevve, Need Ya is a bouncy track full of the irrepressible desires of summer days and overheated nights. The layers of electronic melodies and reverb here will resonate for fans of Odesza, and Need Ya is that perfect mix of sunny pop and foot shuffling electronic dance.

Check out Need Ya below and look out for Pluko’s debut album later in the year.