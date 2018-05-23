Following on from last year’s album Flashbacks & Futures, Frida Sundemo is back with Over You.

This new track is actually a reimagining of a song Sundemo originally released with producer Kasbo. Where that is a slice of melancholic electro-pop, this new version distils the song to its emotional core. A brittle piano refrain holds this fragile record together, whilst a simple string section evoke’s something akin to the glorious but little remembered Moby track God Moving The Face Of The Waters from the soundtrack to Heat. Found sounds begin to intrude towards the song’s end, like reality punctuating your thoughts when you get pulled back out of a moment of emotional clarity.

It’s all about Sundemo’s vocal though. It’s the repetition of a lie that does nothing but underline the truth she is attempting to conceal. It’s the sound of someone repeating a mantra as a path to emotional survival. When I first heard this song it stopped me in my tracks.