Following on from recent vulnerable pop record Keep Me Up, Charlotte Lawrence is back with new single Young And Reckless.

Young And Reckless comes ahead of Lawrence’s debut EP Young, due out on 22 June. It’s a similarly urgent sounding song to what I’ve come to expect from Charlotte... a track that tells a tale of giving into temptation, yet the melancholy that runs through the melody here hints at something deeper. A desire to give up control, perhaps - when it feels easier to externalise a decision than accept full responsibility for your actions.

At just two-and-a-half-minutes Young And Reckless is brief but intense, with closing lines that feel dangerously out of control. Check it out below.

Photo credit: Catie Laffoon