On Free, Danish duo Mono Mono have created something deep, sunbaked and dubby. As a duo, Jakob Franck’s dreamlike electronic melodies drift by whilst Karoline Elsig’s vocals and saxophone seemingly hang mid-air.

Mono Mono’s new EP Natural is an attempt to celebrate those things sometimes viewed as flaws and instead aims to celebrate what is natural and vulnerable. With subjects including heartache, loneliness and longing, Mono Mono have created a contrast between their clean and minimal electronic soundscapes and the messy organic and intangible nature of the human experience.

Here on Free it is possible to feel something akin to human emotion frozen in midair. Capturing the imperfection and nonlinearity of emotion, Free feels deliberately open to interpretation. It is the kind of song that lets your mind rest still in it for just a brief moment.

Check out Free below. Mono Mono’s EP Natural is out now.