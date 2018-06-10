To promote the release of their debut EP 9F, transatlantic duo Weslee unveiled new song Somebody on Friday and it is a beautiful dreamlike electronic soulful pop song.

The combination of playful vocals, electronics and analogue acoustics here calls to mind Sylvan Esso. Sharp percussive sounds and thick bass provide the grounding for Somebody, but it is frontperson Emma’s vocals that really make this shine. Her performance almost sounds nervous in its attempt to assert itself. This record feels like a beautiful whisper from someone who manages to suck the air out of the room just by stepping into it.

Across Somebody and 9F, Weslee explore the joy and uncertainty of relationships. The whole EP is a beautiful, nervous mess of emotions. This music sounds like the wonderful but vulnerable feeling of tracking out the outlines of a new relationship.

Producer and Kansas-native Josh met Emma when she first relocated from London to New York. They teamed up to create a behind-the-scenes songwriting partnership following a cancelled session with a wannabe pop star. Their first session in the studio saw them cement their partnership when they discovered a shared love of American-style donuts.

Check out Somebody below and then go and listen to the rest of 9F - it gave me goosebumps.