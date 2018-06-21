BOO are DIY synth pop duo Chris Black and Brigette Rose. Claiming influence in both ABBA and Devo, you can hear the disco-informed pop of the former and the playful punk-like electronic experimentation of the latter here on Bella.

Bella is the second single to be lifted from BOO’s forthcoming third album Snare, and it shimmers with a summer-like lightness whilst underneath the surface lurks something darker.

Describing the track, BOO said:

We wrote this at the height of Summer just before a big change. It’s full of all the turmoil and excitement that brings and the languid escape of those long hot days.”

Check out Bella below and look out for Snare, out on 10 September. Using the Cold War as inspiration, Snare aims to capture echoes of a divided past and trace them into an uncertain future.